No action against police officer who shot a family dog

SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – We obtained viewer video of a Summerville officer who shoots a family dog, after addressing a complaint.

We want to warn you the video is graphic and viewer discretion is advised.

- Advertisement -

Summerville Police body cam video shows an officer responding to a report of an aggressive dog.

After pepper spraying it, the officer fired a single shot, killing it.

Summerville Police Chief Stan Mosley says, the video fully clears the officer.

He say the dog attacked him, and bit his boot.

That’s when he shot the dog.

“Normally I’ve been in the police business for thirty one years and once we pepper spray a dog I’ve never had one come back. Normally when we spray them they will walk off and be gone for thirty minutes and you handle the call and leave. So the officer had no intention that the dog would come back at him.”

Chief Mosley says he is sorry the family lost their pet.

No further action has taken place against the officer involved in the shooting.