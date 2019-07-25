GSP chases woman into Tennessee

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Georgia State Patrol confirm that a high speed chase took place this evening.

An officer spotted an F-150 speeding.

Driver of the truck, 26 year old, Amber Teasley pulled over for the officer but when the officer exited his car the truck sped off.

Teasley drove over 90 miles per hour then into Tennessee.

The officer performed a Pit maneuver causing the truck to rotate and leave the roadway on Rossville Boulevard.

They were able to take the female driver into custody.

Teasley was found to be wanted in Van Buren County and was also under the influence of drugs and driving with a suspended Georgia license.