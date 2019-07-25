Hamilton County School Board Members send budget to commissioners

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Schools Fiscal year 2020 budget will once again head to county commissioners.

This go around commissioners will vote on a balanced budget.

- Advertisement -

All but two board members voted “yes” to approve a redo $418 million budget during a meeting Thursday night.

In this plan, $8 million would be coming from the fund balance.

That money would be used to pay for a one-time $1,500 bonus for teachers as well as cover school fees.

The budget also includes money for step salary increases.

School Board Member Tucker McClendon said, among other things, it also allows them to fully fund special education, fully fund reading interventionists and gets full-time college and career advisors at all high schools.

“Let’s think outside the box. Let’s try to get the best of both worlds. Let’s support our teachers, support our students and that’s what this budget does and I’m incredibly proud what this board, what this administration has done over the last three months and really over the last week and I think this district is moving in the right position,” McClendon said.

School Board Members Rhonda Thurman and Steve Highlander both voted against the budget.

They also voted against the previously pitched budget.

That budget required more money.

Commissioners ultimately turned down that proposal.