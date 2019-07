CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga firefighters came to the rescue of a worker on top of Pilgrims Pride on Wednesday.

Witnesses said that a crew was painting the side of the building.

But one of the painters’ polls hit a live power line.

It shocked an 18 year old painter.

Fire crews used one of their ladders to bring him down from the roof.

They report he was alert when he went to the hospital.