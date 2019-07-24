Will You Fight The Tax Free Crowds?

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Tax free sales will start midnight on Friday and end Sunday at midnight.

Tax free applies to clothing and school supplies that are less than $100 per item.

You can also get computers for tax free as long as they are less than $1500.

Academy sports has many deals on backpacks and back-to-sport items.

Vince Sedman who is the Hardlines manager at Academy says, “So football is starting practices and we have great prices on practice jersey’s and practice pants. We got full range of helmets from extra small all the way up to extra large in adult and youth sizes.”

Walmart has rolled back many school supply items such as glue and highlighters.

Even though there will be some great sales this weekend, some people may not want to brave those crowds.

Penny Holloway who is a teacher says, “I think it’s great if you have high ticket items you need to buy like computers and printers and things like that and even some clothes for the kids. As far as a few papers, pencils, notebooks I probably wouldn’t you know fight the crowds just to do that. Now, for my classroom, if I have a lot of bulk items that I need to by, then it’s worth it.”

Academy sports will still price match this weekend in order to stay competitive.

Be prepared and checkout the sales before you shop.

You can find a complete list of tax free items here.