Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – July 24nd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – If You’re Ready, We Have Some Great Looking – And Great Feeling – Weather Here For Awhile!



Expect clear skies through the morning. It will cool down quite nicely, with lows 57-63. Plus, lower humidity & lower dewpoint will result in the Tennessee Valley taking a break from the conditions that have almost felt like a steam bath over the past several days.

Lots of sunshine and great looking weather will continue for the next few days. Below normal temperatures will give us a mid-Summer break, with highs in the low to mid 80’s for Wednesday and overnight lows tonight between 56 & 64 in most areas by Thursday morning.

Sunny again both Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 80’s but still not as humid, with lows in the mid 60’s.

Right now, the upcoming weekend is looking dry as well with partly cloudy skies and highs around 90 and lows in the upper 60’s.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of July. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

