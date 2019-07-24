Tennessee Republicans choose Crossville’s Cameron Sexton as their next speaker

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee House Republicans met behind closed doors on Wednesday to pick their next speaker.

They chose Republican Caucus Chairman Cameron Sexton from Crossville as the Speaker Select.

- Advertisement -

He still must be approved by the full House in a special session vote on August 23rd.

“I am incredibly honored that my colleagues have chosen to support me as their next speaker, and I look forward to working with them to address the many needs of Tennesseans,” said Speaker Select Sexton.

“Together, I know we will continue to build upon the many successful outcomes we have achieved.”

There were six candidates in today’s vote, including Rep. Mike Carter of Ooltewah.

Carter was eliminated after the second round of voting.

Sexton was finally selected on the fourth vote.