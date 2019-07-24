Stabbing suspect captured in Etowah

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Authorities have captured the stabbing suspect they were looking for in a weekend incident.

Alincia Renea Peterson was captured in Etowah Wednesday evening.

Bradley County deputies have been looking for her since they identified her as a suspect in a weekend stabbing and robbery.

They say two women gave a man a ride, but Peterson ended up stabbing him with scissors, taking $700 from him and dumping him on the side of the road.

Kaitlyn Evans was taken into custody on Monday.

Bradley County authorities thanked the 10th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department for helping with her capture.