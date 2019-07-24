Soddy Daisy Returns Experienced Offense

Soddy Daisy showed big play potential on offense last season, and they expect to do the same this season, even with a new quarterback in Isaac Barnes.

Reporter:”What do you see that’s different in this offense as from last year?”

Said Isaac:”We have 10 returning starters so not a whole lot. I mean I’m the only new starter so. Not a whole lot really.”

Said head coach Justin Barnes:”We are kind of anchored by our offensive line this year. We have four seniors starting on that side of the ball. Senior running back in Hayden Maynor. Well hopefully we are going to be explosive offensively. If we can do that, and like I said, we’ll be fun to watch.”

Coach Barnes hopes it doesn’t take too long before his defense is fun to watch as well.

Said Justin:”We do have to find some guys defensively. We lost nine seniors on that side of the ball. We’ve got to grow up a little bit on that side of the ball.”

The Trojans are the reigning region champs, and they don’t want to give up that title without a fight.

Said Maynor:”I like the pride. The pride some of them have to go out there and want to go back and want to go back and be region champs..Want to be in the first round playoffs.”

Said Isaac:”Determined because defending region champs. Trying to go get it and get deeper in the playoffs this year.”

Said Justin:”That’s really the biggest thing is depth right now, so we’ve got to stay healthy. I think we have a chance to make a good run at things if we stay healthy.”