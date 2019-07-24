Ringgold’s Reid Williams Commits to Play Football at UTC

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Mocs football team landed a local recruit last week in Ringgold center Reid Williams. The 6’1, 285-pounder becomes the first verbal commit to UTC this summer. Williams fell in love with everything about Chattanooga.

Said Williams: “I mean the campus, the coaches, the culture of it for sure, everything was attractive. I’m excited for everything, for sure, I’m excited.” Reporter: “What do you think about head coach Rusty Wright?

- Advertisement -

Said Williams: “He’s a good guy. He has some good intentions and he’s ready to get some wins in.”