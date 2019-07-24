Rabid skunk attacks puppies in Murray County

CRANDALL, Georgia (WDEF) – Health officials confirm that a skunk that attacked some puppies in Murray County was rabid.

The incident happened Friday in Crandall, Georgia.

A family reported that the skunk went into a dog pen at their home on Rob Brooks Road and attacked several puppies.

One of the puppies was killed in the attack.

And since none had been immunized yet, the others will now be put down.

Their mother was vaccinated, so she only needed a booster shot and a 45 day quarantine.

The Murray County Environmental Health office is handing out notification fliers in the neighborhood, encouraging all residents to have their pets vaccinated.