Police issue warrants for pair of “dangerous” teen suspects in Canada

Two teens who were once believed missing and are considered suspects in a double homicide in Canada have now been charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection to a third victim, Canadian police said Wednesday. In a press release, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said “Canada-wide warrants have been issued” for the two young men.

Police say Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, could already be thousands of miles away from the scene where the bodies of North Carolina native Chynna Deese and Australian Lucas Fowler were found near their van on the side of the road more than a week ago. The young couple, seen hugging at a gas station two days before their bodies were found, were on a road trip.

“If you spot Bryer or Kam, consider them dangerous,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, as an intense manhunt continues.

On Wednesday, police identified the third victim as Leonard Dyck, 64, of Vancouver. His body was found 300 miles away from where the traveling couple was discovered, also on a remote Canadian road.

“We are truly heart broken by the sudden and tragic loss of Len,” his family said in a statement provided to RCMP. “He was a loving husband and father. His death has created unthinkable grief and we are struggling to understand what has happened.”

Police say they had found a truck on fire, that belonged to the Canadian teen suspects about a mile from Dyck’s body.

“We believe that they are likely continuing to travel,” Shoihet said. The suspects were last seen driving a 2011 silver Toyota Rav4. Police believe they’ve left British Columbia and may be in Manitoba, thousands of miles away. Investigators won’t say what evidence connects the teens to the killings.

For Lucas Fowler’s father Stephen, the loss is unimaginable. “As a police officer, you work with families all the time…” he said. “But nothing prepares me, nothing prepares my family for what we are going through now.”

RCMP urged the public to remain vigilant for the suspect, and have considered them to be “armed and dangerous.” Police say the pair might be traveling on foot or even traveling separately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tipline at 1-877-543-4822 or 778-290-5291.

Peter Martinez and Janet Shamlian contributed to this report.