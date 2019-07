RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF) — A man is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed on of his passengers in Red Bank.

William Cheek faces several charges including vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.

According to an affidavit, the crash happened on Tuesday morning on Ashmore Avenue. Deputies say passenger Haven West was dead when they arrived at the scene.

Cheek is expected to be in court on August 2nd.