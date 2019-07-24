Grundy deputies indicted on charges of excessive force

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Federal Grand Jury in Chattanooga has indicted two Grundy County officers, including the Chief Deputy.

59 year old Tony Bean and 29 year old Sgt. T.J. Bean face charges of using excessive force against suspects who had been arrested.

The indictment claims the deputies assaulted and injured a suspect in December of 2017.

The indictment also accuses Tony Bean of assaulting another arrestee in August of 2014 while he was the Tracy City Chief of Police.

The FBI investigated the cases.