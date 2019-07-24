Firefighters train by climbing walls of old office building

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga fire crews were climbing walls today as a training exercise.

They tackled the exterior of the former State office building on McCallie.

The training is intended to simulate various rescue challenges that teams will work to overcome.

Chief Daniel Hague of Special Operations told us “this gives experience in case we have an issue where it happens. The personnel going through training will be going out and supplementing the people we already have on our rescue companies now. These people will be taking some of the open spots for people who have been retired or promoted or whatever it may be.”

The former state of Tennessee office building is now part of the U-T-C campus.