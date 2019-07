CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 15 year old from Florida will be buried on Saturday.

Yariennys Hernandez was rafting with a church group on the Ocoee River on Sunday.

A go fund me page set up to raise money for her says Hernandez fell off the raft and her ankle got wrapped up by a rescue rope, pulling her under.

The family decide to take her off life support this week.

The state park system is investigating the incident.