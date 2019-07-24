District Attorney sets up hotline for excessive force complaints

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County District Attorney General has set up a hotline for citizen complaints.

The move comes after accusations about excessive force by law enforcement.

“We have been made aware of several incidents involving claims that excessive force was used,” said General Pinkston.

“As the investigations of those incidents proceed, I believe we need to find out if these are isolated incidents, or if there is a systemic problem.”

The DA’s Office has received several videos recently that led to excessive force investigations.

“I want to make it clear that we fully support all law enforcement agencies in Hamilton County,” said General Pinkston. “We work with them every day and they do an outstanding job keeping us safe. However, if one or two police officers abuses their authority, we will take action against that officer.”

If you believe you have been the victim of excessive force, call the hotline 423-209-7480 .

You can also email your complaint to: excessiveforce@hcdatn.org.

The District Attorney says he will personally review each complaint, with assistance from an assistant district attorney and an investigator in his office.

“It is our responsibility to not only prosecute the guilty, but to protect the innocent,” said General Pinkston. “If an officer has abused his or her authority in this county, we want to know about it.”