Bindi Irwin celebrates engagement to longtime boyfriend

Bindi Irwin is getting married to her longtime boyfriend, Chandler Powell. The couple took to Instagram to announce their engagement in the midst of Irwin’s 21st birthday Wednesday, along with photos of the engagement ring.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Irwin and Powell got engaged at Australia Zoo, the same place where Powell said they met nearly six years ago.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” Irwin wrote in her Instagram post. “Chandler, close to six years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love.”

In May, Irwin told ET at The Steve Irwin Gala Dinner that Chandler was already part of the family.

“I feel like, he could be an Irwin now, to tell you the truth,” she said. “He’s got the khaki down, and he’s doing so great and no challenge is too difficult for Chandler, whether it’s jumping on crocodiles or going through with a red carpet event.”

She also said she thinks her dad, the late Steve Irwin, would approve.

“Chandler’s wonderful,” she said. “I hope dad would love Chandler. We all love him.”