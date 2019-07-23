Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – July 23nd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Some Great Looking – And Great Feeling – Weather On The Way !



Areas of fog this morning, some clouds & few sprinkles with lows 70-72.

After a few morning showers, breezy and drier weather returns later Tuesday. Becoming partly cloudy with highs in the low 80’s. Mostly clear and cooler Tuesday night with lows in the low 60’s, some upper 50’s in the mountains.

Lots of sunshine and great looking weather for the next few days Below normal temperatures will give us a mid-Summer break with highs in the low 80’s for Wednesday and close to 60 in many areas by Thursday morning. Sunny Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80’s but still not humid.

Right now, the upcoming weekend is looking dry as well.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of July. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

