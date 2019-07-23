Tennessee Tax Free Weekend Coming Up

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-

Tennessee Tax Free Weekend is this week.

Tax free sales will start midnight on Friday and end Sunday at midnight.

Tax free applies to clothing and school supplies items that are under $100.

You can also get computers for tax free as long as they are under $1500.

