Rhea County bus driver pleads guilty to DUI with kids on board

DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – District Attorney Mike Taylor says a former school bus driver has entered a guilty plea in the case that got him fired last year.

Mike Ledbetter was arrested last November after students contacted their parents saying they could smell alcohol on him.

Parents called authorities and deputies pulled the bus over.

Ledbetter was initially charged with DUI, drug paraphernalia, and felony reckless endangerment.

On Monday, Ledbetter pleaded to DUI while accompanied with children under 18 and reckless endangerment.

He will serve 30 days in jail and get 18 months of probation.

The school system immediately fired him after the arrest.

No students were harmed in the incident.