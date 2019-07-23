Residents complain about the high sewage rate in Walker County

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Residents in Walker county have seen a increase in their sewer bills.

Sewer bills are almost double the minimum rate for a single family household.

Low income families are having a hard time paying for the sewer and water on top of other bills.

Ricky Cox from Rossville explains his problem.

” I get 700 dollars a month for disability,momma gets 1000 dollars a month for disability. With hers and mine, we barely can cover the bills.”

Recently, the Walker County Water and Sewage Authority Board began surveying areas for a sewage diversion project.

We have reached out to the Water Treatment Plant manager and the Walker County Commissioner.

Both were unavailable to comment