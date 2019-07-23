Lawyers for Douglas Heights shooting suspects speak out

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Lawyers for the brothers accused in the deadly Douglas Heights shooting say there is more to the story.

Tuesday morning, Toddie and Omerrieal Woods briefly appeared in court before their hearing was pushed back.

They face several charges in connection to the shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

Their lawyers say there was an altercation before the brothers even entered the apartment building.

They also believe there are more witnesses that need to come forward.

“These young men’s side hasn’t been told yet and there is plenty there that will give more information about what transpired on this night that has been released to the media so far,” said Jay Morgan, a defense attorney.

The brothers are expected to have their preliminary hearing on August 27th.