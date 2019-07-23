Immigration agent gives up after man aided by neighbors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – An immigration agent gave up trying to arrest a Tennessee man who, aided by neighbors, refused to leave his vehicle for four hours.

WTVF-TV reports an Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicle blocked the man’s van in his driveway Monday morning in Nashville. He and his 12-year-old son refused to get out. Neighbors brought them food and water and filled their tank with gasoline while they sat.

The ICE agent had an administrative warrant that allows officers to detain someone but not forcibly remove them from a home or vehicle.

After several hours, neighbors formed a human chain to protect the father and son as they ran into their house. The ICE agent left.

Neighbor Stacey Farley described the family as hard-working people who don’t bother anyone.

