ECS to record memories and messages for Etowah girl’s family after accident

ETOWAH, Tenn. (WDEF) – A community coming together after an accident involving an Etowah girl.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for Brianna Webb.

It page said that she was “in a tragic jet ski accident” and “has passed on.”

Webb was a student at Etowah City School.

The principal said she was approaching the 7th grade.

The school is putting together a video for the girl’s family.

They’re asking students and friends to come to the school on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to record memories and messages.

They then want to eventually give the video to the family.

“We’re hoping that it will be something that the parents can cherish, because it will be how the kids and the students and faculty and the community feel about Brianna and also it will give the kids a chance to maybe heal and be therapeutic for them to be able to express how they’re feeling,” ECS Principal Brian Trammell said.

According to the school’s post on social media, Serenity Funeral Home in Etowah is taking donations to help with funeral costs.