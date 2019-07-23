Bradley County looking for woman suspected of stabbing man for his money

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators have arrested one suspect and are looking for a second in a stabbing incident over the weekend.

They found 46 year old Caesar Rodriguez on the side of Clay Baker Road Saturday evening.

He said he had been in an argument with at least one woman in a car and was stabbed.

The next day, he was able to tell investigators that he asked two women to give him a ride to pick up some tools he left at a job site in Chattanooga.

After making a few stops, he says one of them got into the backseat and asked him for money.

When he refused, he says she stabbed him repeatedly with some small scissors.

He says they also took $700 off of him.

Investigators say the women tried to dump him out of the car on Denton Road, but couldn’t get him out of the car.

They succeeded on Clay Baker Road.

A deputy pulled over the suspect vehicle early this morning, and arrested Kaitlyn Evans.

They say she confirmed details of the attack.

And investigators found the weapon and the victim’s cellphone in her car.

She faces a charged of Especially Aggravated Robbery.

Evans also identified the other woman who she says did the stabbing.

They are still looking for Alincia Peterson, who sometimes goes by Alincia Renea.

And they need the public’s help.

If you have any information concerning her whereabouts, please contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, by calling (423) 728-7336, a confidential Facebook message on this page, or by calling 911.