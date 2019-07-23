$52.4M federal grant will pay for northeast Mississippi road

FULTON, Miss. (AP) – The federal government is giving $52.4 million to build a highway in Mississippi’s northeast corner.

Federal and state officials said Tuesday that the money will be matched by $43.6 million in state and other federal funds. The Mississippi Department of Transportation will construct an 8.3-mile (13.4-kilometer) four-lane highway in Itawamba County.

- Advertisement -

The extension of Mississippi 76 will connect with Mississippi 25 north of Fulton, completing a four-lane corridor between Batesville and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Officials say the road will carry freight between the Blue Springs Toyota plant and a Mazda-Toyota plant being built in Huntsville, Alabama.

Traffic currently uses a 13-mile (21-kilometer) stretch of two-lane road in Itawamba County.

The road was to be built beginning in 2011, but was postponed for lack of money.

Officials will seek bids next spring.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)