Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – July 22nd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Some Rain & Storms Thru Tuesday Afternoon, Plus Cooler Temperatures For The Week !



Monday morning early : Some clouds, a bit of fog, and temperatures in the mid 70’s, a little cooler away from Chattanooga itself.

- Advertisement -

Monday afternoon: Cloudy, with showers and storms likely popping up for Monday afternoon, with highs staying in the low & mid 80’s. Typically, our afternoon high this time of year is 90, and we will stay below that for awhile.

Showers will pop up early and stay fairly heavy on and off through the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder as well, especially late tonight & early on Tuesday.

A cool front will push through later tomorrow afternoon, and that will keep temperatures below normal through the middle of the week, with highs in the mid (and maybe upper) 80’s and lows in the 60’s for a few days.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of July. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.