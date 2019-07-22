Tennessee State Parks will investigate Ocoee rafting drowning case

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The Tennessee State Parks will handle the investigation into an incident on the Ocoee River on Sunday.

A teenage girl was critically injured during a commercial rafting trip Sunday morning.

She was riding on a Quest Expedition raft.

The investigators are not releasing further details at this point.

A spokesperson for the State Parks on Monday told us “It would be premature to speculate on the specifics of the incident and the scope of the investigation at this time.”

However, the rafting association President, Ryan Cook, issued this statement.

“As President of the Ocoee River Outfitters Association and on behalf of its members, I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to the family and friends involved in this tragic event.”

“Please know that our thoughts and prayers will be with everyone.”