TECH BYTE: Tips for Protecting, Fixing Your Tech Products

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — You’re getting more options when it comes to fixing your broken tech products, or protecting them altogether.

Too much heat can be hard on our bodies. The same goes with our devices.

“Always making sure that you don’t leave your phone, or tablet, or computer in an extremely hot car,” said Nathan Roach, Best Buy. “If you go to the beach, making sure that you’re taking your phone, putting it under a towel, really just making sure that it doesn’t overheat. Phones actually have internal temperature sensors, and when they reach a certain point, they will completely turn off for the safety of the device.”

Roach says it doesn’t have to be that hot out for a phone to malfunction.

And when the temps are up, you’re more likely to be by the water to cool off.

To protect your phone, Roach says to get a water proof case, or something more durable for any drops or spills.

“A lot of phones nowadays do have water proofing ratings up to about three feet,” Roach said. “These cases just make sure that you take the protection to the next level, and you’re not having to replace your technology.”

If your phone gets wet, pull it out of the water as quickly as you can. There is some hope.

“Put it in rice overnight 24 to 48 hours. That’ll give it its best chance to survive,” he said.

But if you do happen to damage your phone, you have even more places to choose from to get it fixed.

“Best Buy is now an authorized Apple repair service center, so you can actually come into any Best Buy location, and we can actually fix some of your technology right here,” Roach said.

The Best Buy Geek Squad can fix devices from most brands, not just Apple.

You can still get your phone repaired through Apple, or most phone repair shops.

If you want to protect your phone, Roach recommends the OtterBox and LifeProof cases.

He also says to check out the warranty on your devices to see if it covers any drops or spills.