SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The town of Signal Mountain passed a new budget on Monday evening that includes a property tax hike.

The vote was 3 to 1.

- Advertisement -

It includes pay raises for town employees.

Mayor Dan Landrum says this budget also looked ahead to a potential shortfall next year and addressed that.

Now he says the town shouldn’t have to raise taxes again next year “unless a tree fell on every building we own.”