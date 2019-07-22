MLB Pitcher Alex Wood Helps Lookouts Beat Barons to End 14 Game Losing Skid

(milb.com/birmingham) BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Despite a late rally ignited by Ramon Torres‘ RBI-triple, the Birmingham Barons (17-11, 44-53) fell by a 3-2 final against the Chattanooga Lookouts (9-21, 45-54) on Monday night at Regions Field.

With the win, Chattanooga snapped their 14 game losing streak. One more loss for the Lookouts, and they would have tied the Southern League record for most consecutive losses at 15, which was set in 1971.

Torres, whose triple in the seventh brought the Barons within a run, continued his impressive stretch of play in the month of July. The former Kansas City Royals middle infielder owns a .348 clip at the plate across 10 games in July.

Chattanooga snapped its 14-game skid with the victory and avoided matching the Southern League’s record for longest losing streak of 15 games – set by the 1971 Columbus Astros.

Dueling shutout bids from Barons right-hander Lincoln Henzman and Lookouts left-hander Alex Wood (on rehab from Cincinnati Reds) came to a close in the bottom of the fifth when Alfredo Gonzalez sent and RBI-single through the right side to plate Damek Tomscha.

Wood (W, 1-0), whom the Reds placed on the 60-day injured list in March with a back injury, tossed six innings of one-run ball. The 2017 MLB All-Star allowed four hits and struck out four to earn the win.

The Lookouts jumped in the sixth with a three-run frame sparked by Gavin LaValley‘s two-RBI double off Barons newcomer Tyler Johnson.

Johnson, who earned a promotion from Hi-A Winston-Salem on Monday, recorded one out, walked a pair and surrendered the go-ahead double in his Double-A debut.

Henzman (L, 2-5) suffered a tough loss after the right-hander allowed two runs (both earned) on six hits in 5.2 innings of work.

Torres’ one-out triple in the seventh brought the Barons within one run before Lookouts right-hander Johendi Jiminian and left-hander Juan Martinez closed out the win with scoreless eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

Gavin Sheets, who entered the contest with a 34-game on-base streak, Birmingham’s longest since 2005, saw his stretch come to a close with an 0-for-4 night.

The Barons and Lookouts will continue their five-game set Tuesday as Birmingham sends left-hander Matt Tomshaw (3-4, 2.45) to the mound against Chattanooga left-hander Scott Moss (6-4, 3.57).