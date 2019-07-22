Ministers call for Sheriff Hammond to resign over traffic stop

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) A group of African American Ministers on Monday called for the resignation of Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond.

At a news conference, Rev. Timothy Careathers attacked Sheriff Hammond’s words on the traffic stop video of Myron Mitchell.

“The statements that Hammond made explain the disturbing attitude and the lack of action whenever issues arise that relate to the people of color in Hamilton County.”

The District Attorney dropped the drug charges against Mitchell over the weekend.

Both Sheriff Hammond and D.A. Neal Pinkston announced an investigation into the incident before releasing the video a couple of weeks ago.

A group statement says “We are outraged at the egregious acts perpetuated on people of color in Hamilton County under the control of Sheriff Jim Hammond, especially the acts toward African American men, such as Mr. Myron Mitchell encountered last week.”

Before this incident happened, Sheriff Hammond had already announced that he would run for re-election.