Investigation underway in Dalton officer involved shooting

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) — An investigation is underway after a suspect was injured in an officer involved shooting in Dalton.

It happened on Monday at 9 a.m. on Abutman Road, in front of a business called Sonoco.

According to investigators, Dalton Police responded to multiple calls about a man who was running in and out of traffic and acting erratic.

When Dalton Police arrived, there was an altercation and a police officer fired shots at the suspect. He was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured in the incident.

GBI has now taken over the investigation.