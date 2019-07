CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police says the victim of a shooting Sunday off of Highway 58 has died.

The shooting happened around 2 PM on Trailwood Drive where it meets Highway 58.

28 year old Tracy Calloway suffered multiple gunshot wounds as did his vehicle.

If you have information on the case, please call the homicide tip-line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.