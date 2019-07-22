Friends react to wreck involving two TWU students

ATHENS, Tenn. (WDEF) – Friends are asking for prayers for Tennessee Wesleyan University student Kyle Blassingame and the family of Lane Lusk.

That’s after hearing on social media the two were in a car wreck in Charleston, South Carolina Friday night.

- Advertisement -

They said Blassingame is in the hospital, and Lusk has passed away.

“It was just so sad you know,” Haley Wattenbarger said.

John Bell and Blassingame were members of the same fraternity.

Bell said Blassingame is a rising Senior at TWU in Athens.

He said Lusk was in the nursing program at the TWU campus in Knoxville.

Bell said he knew Lusk through Blassingame.

“Great people, kind of life of the party types, always very inclusive making sure no one felt left out,” Bell said.

Wattenbarger cheered with Blassingame at TWU.

“They were always helping each other and everybody around them. Kyle was always quick to help, like if somebody needed help learning a cheer, like with just life problems, he was always there to talk to and was really a good listener,” Wattenbarger said.

Kylie Henry said she was shocked when she found out what happened.

Henry is friends with Blassingame.

They also cheered together.

“He’s always in a good mood. He always has a smile on his face. He’s very kindhearted. He’s always doing everything he can for people,” Henry said.

TWU officials held two gatherings on Monday to pray.

In a statement, they said they are working with the families to find ways to help.

They said they’ll “continue to pray and keep all involved in our thoughts.”

According to WCSC in Charleston, the driver of the vehicle that crashed into their car was arrested.

Police told them that a 16-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, a firearm and failure to stop for blue lights.

A GoFundMe campaign was started to help Lusk’s family.