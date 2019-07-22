It’s Build Day for our Roof Rescue winner

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Today is the day Sharon Ellis and her two grandchildren get to live under a new roof.

The family won the News 12 Roof Rescue earlier this month, and today, In His Hands Contracting started the task of replacing the roof.

Owner Daniel Wyatt said that the opportunity to give back to a family like the Ellis family is very rewarding.

“They’ve just been – just showed and attitude of gratitude the whole time since we’ve started early this morning. We’re just excited to be out here and to be able to do it for somebody of that caliber of person.”

The job started this morning, and is scheduled to be complete by the time the kids go to sleep tonight.