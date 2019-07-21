Charges dropped against James Mitchell

HAMILTON CO. Tenn. (WDEF) – All charges have been dismissed against James Myron Mitchell in Hamilton County, the man seen being searched by HCSO in the viral dashcam video from two weeks ago.

The court documents filed show that the court decided to drop the charges against Mitchell.

Mitchell was charged with:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

The case started when the District Attorney’s Office opened an investigation in an excessive force case against two Hamilton County deputies based on video of a traffic stop.