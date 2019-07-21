30 IN 30: Success will need a full team effort for Red Bank

RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Red Bank Lions head into the 2019 season without last year’s top performer Calvin Jackson.

Jackson scored more than 80 percent of Red Bank’s touchdowns as the Lions went undefeated into the playoffs.

So, how will Red Bank make up for that loss and get back to the playoffs this season?

“The standard answer to that is there’s no one player that can replace Calvin’s production,” head coach Chris Brown said. “But we feel very confident that we have depth at receiver, running back, quarterback that can make up for his graduation.”

Depth will be key, considering Jackson could play almost every position.

“It’s always going to be a major difference without a great player to be here, but I believe we have some young guys and underclassmen that will be able to pick them up,” linebacker Clark Lockerby said.

“We’ve got all those guys that can compete just like Calvin could. There’s not a single person,” quarterback Madox Wilkey said. “I mean, Calvin’s great but I mean he’s gone. We have to work with what we have.”

“Guys that didn’t step up last year and they had a small role, they’re going to have a bigger role,” wide receiver Sincere Thomas said. “We’re going to all have to step up together as a team this year.”

Madox Wilkey will have an even bigger role as the returning veteran quarterback.

“You can’t be too thankful for experience coming back at quarterback. While it’s not new, Madox Wilkey being a three year starter for us stands out above everything else. His savvy, his poise, his experience really shines,” Coach Brown said.

Coach Brown says the team’s leaders are maintaining last year’s culture of accountability off the field so this year they can focus on plans on the field.

“I believe we’re more of a family this year. Last year Coach Brown was putting in that discipline aspect, but now I believe that we are more well-rounded,” Lockerby said.

“They want to get some place this year. They want to be in the same place we were last year with or without Calvin,” Thomas said.

Follow along as we profile 30 schools in 30 days leading up to the beginning of football season. A new feature airs every night during News 12 Now at 11.