CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Lookouts extend a season-high losing streak to 13 games after falling to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Saturday night, 4-3. Jacksonville’s three-run first inning proved insurmountable for the Lookouts.

The Southern League losing streak record is 15 games. Lookouts hope to break the streak Sunday at 2:15 p.m.