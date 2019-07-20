Back to school gear ups already in full swing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The new school year will be here before you know it!

This morning The Bethlehem Center held it’s sixth annual back to school bash.

The family friendly event provided kids with everything they needed for the start of the school year.

Students we’re given book bags, school supplies, and even uniforms for grades first to seventh.

Volunteer Leroy Norwood said this event is a must-do during the back to school season.

“I am from the Southside area, this is my second year volunteering. I think this is a great thing that they are doing especially for the Southside community.”

Along with the back to school gear, families could enjoy food and games for children of all ages.