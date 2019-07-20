30 in 30: New coach, new mindset for East Hamilton

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — You just need one word to describe this year’s East Hamilton Hurricanes, and that’s excited.

The Canes come into 2019 with a new coach and a new mindset, ready to leave last year’s losing record in the past.

“Last year, we were all scared. This year, we’re hungry,” quarterback Hanes Eller said.

Hungry for wins and a region title, the East Hamilton Hurricanes are switching things up with new coach Grant Reynolds at the helm.

“We’re going to run a fast paced offense this year,” new head coach Grant Reynolds said. “We’re going to run a hurry up mode, no huddle, those kind of things. It should be fun to watch and for the kids, should be fun to operate.”

The Canes are changing more than just offensive schemes.

“I’d say the [biggest difference about this year’s team is] intensity,” Adam Caudle said. “Like, we all come out here excited, ready to play. Get working in the weight room, conditioning, all excited to compete well. And then we come out to the practice and just love it.”

“I think it starts with the coaching staff,” Eller said. “They’re ready to play and they see potential in this group. Last year, we were like timid and didn’t want to go out there all the time. Now we’re coming extra days. We’re grinding hard. ”

“They’re wanting to trust what we’re doing. We have a new staff this year, and our guys are good about showing up on time and working hard. So things are going in the right direction,” Reynolds said.

“I think we have a lot more energy. I think we’re ready to play. And expecting to win this year,” Eller said.

Anderson County poses the biggest threat. The Mavericks have blown out the Hurricanes the last two years by a combined 98 to 17 margin.

However, according to the Canes, that *also is going to change this year.

“They’ve been on our list the past two years. Got blown out by them twice. But that’s not going to happen this year. We working. We coming for them,” Caudle said.

Stick with News 12 as we bring you 30 schools in 30 days leading up to football season. A new feature airs every night in News 12 Now at 11.