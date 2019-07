CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police are investigating the shooting of a woman Thursday night in East Chattanooga.

Investigators were told that the 44 year old woman was driving in the 900 block of Roanoke Avenue when someone shot at the vehicle.

It happened around 9:40 PM.

She was taken to the hospital.

If you have any information on the case, please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.