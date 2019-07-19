Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – July 19th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Typical Summer Weather Returning For A Couple Of Days With Some Relief For Next Week !



This Morning : Expect some clouds, warm and muggy with some patchy fog developing this morning. Lows will settle into the lower & mid 70’s.

The Weekend : More typical summer weather returns for Friday afternoon and Saturday. Partly cloudy, hot, and humid for the afternoons with a few isolated late day showers and storms. Highs will be near 91. Continued warm and muggy through the overnight & early morning hours with lows only in the low to mid 70’s.

Scattered showers and storms will become more likely later Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 80’s. Cloudy with showers and storms likely for Monday, with highs staying in the 80’s.

A cool front will push through later Tuesday keeping temperatures below normal through the middle of next week with highs in the 80’s and lows in the 60’s or a few nights.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of July. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

