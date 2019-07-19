Suspect arrested after two county chase

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) -Bradley and Polk County deputies chase a stolen trailblazer through both counties this evening.

It started around 5:30 when Bradley officers spotted the vehicle at the intersection of 6th Street and Old Powerline Road.

The chase hit speeds of a hundred miles an hour.

They ran down Benton Pike into Polk County and the city of Benton.

Officers used spike strips but the vehicle kept going on the rims.

It ended when he wrecked on Highway 411.

Bradley officials say Dakota Tolan refused to exit the vehicle, so they tased him.

When he was pulled out of the vehicle, he was flown to the hospital.

Tolan also faces outstanding warrants in Polk County.