SEC Media Pick Alabama to Win League Title Again

By
Rick Nyman
-
0

SEC Football Media Days concluded on Thursday with media in attendance predicting Alabama to win the 2019 SEC Championship over Georgia in a rematch of last season’s dramatic SEC Championship Game.

Alabama received 203 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 7 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Georgia was second with 49 votes.

Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 1,789 points, including 233 first-place votes, while Florida was second with 1,499 points and 21 votes to win the division. Missouri was third with 1,149 total points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1,813 total points, while LSU was second with 1,493. Alabama received 253 first-place votes in the SEC West. Texas A&M was third with 1,268 points.

Alabama set a new record with 12 members selected to the First Team. The previous record was 10 by Alabama in 2017.

Only seven times since 1992 has the predicted champion at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game, including last season’s thrilling classic. The game was the most-watched and highest-rated regular-season college football game on any network in seven years with a 10.1 rating and 17.5 million viewers. It also marked the second most-watched SEC Championship ever in 26 years since the game debuted in 1992.

EASTERN DIVISION (1st Place votes in parenthesis)

Georgia (233) 1789
Florida (21) 1499
Missouri (3) 1149
South Carolina (1) 883
Tennessee (1) 804
Kentucky (1) 798
Vanderbilt 358

 

 

WESTERN DIVISION (1st Place votes in parenthesis)

School Points
Alabama (253) 1813
LSU (5) 1493
Texas A&M 1268
Auburn (1) 1090
Mississippi State (1) 769
Ole Miss 504
Arkansas 343

 

 

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama 203
Georgia 49
LSU 3
Mississippi State 1
Tennessee 1
Florida 1
South Carolina 1
Auburn 1

 

 

 

2019 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

 

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB       Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB        D’Andre Swift, Georgia

RB        Najee Harris, Alabama

WR       Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR       Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

TE         Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL        Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL        Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL        Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

OL        Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

C          Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

 

Second-Team

QB        Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB        Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

RB        Lamical Perine, Florida

WR       Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

WR       Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE         Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OL        Solomon Kindley, Georgia

OL        Damien Lewis, LSU

OL        Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri

OL         Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

C           Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

 

Third-Team

QB        Joe Burrow, LSU

RB        Larry Rountree, Missouri

RB        JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn

WR       Justin Jefferson, LSU

WR       Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

TE         *Miller Forristall, Alabama

TE        *Charlie Woerner, Georgia

OL        Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL        Ben Cleveland, Georgia

OL        Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

OL        Matt Womack, Alabama

C          Drake Jackson, Kentucky

 

 

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL        Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL        Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL        Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL        Jabari Zuniga, Florida

LB         Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB        Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB        Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

DB       Grant Delpit, LSU

DB        J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB        Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DB        C.J. Henderson, Florida

 

Second-Team

DL        Nick Coe, Auburn

DL        Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

DL        Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL        Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB        Cale Garrett, Missouri

LB         De’Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB        David Reese II, Florida

DB        Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB        Xavier McKinney, Alabama

DB        Kristian Fulton, LSU

DB        Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

 

Third-Team

DL         LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL        McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

DL        Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

DL        Tyler Clark, Georgia

LB        Terrell Lewis, Alabama

LB         Jacob Phillips, LSU

LB         Kash Daniel, Kentucky

DB       DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

DB        Shyheim Carter, Alabama

DB        Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB       Daniel Thomas, Auburn

 

 

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P           Braden Mann, Texas A&M

PK        Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

RS        Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP        Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

 

Second-Team

P           Tommy Townsend, Florida

PK        Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS        Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

AP        Kadarius Toney, Florida

 

Third-Team

P           Arryn Siposs, Auburn

PK        Evan McPherson, Florida

RS        Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M

AP        Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

 

 

* – Indicates a tie

 

