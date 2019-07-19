Police arrest second suspect in chemical attack on CARTA workers 2 years ago

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made a second arrest in a case that goes back almost two years.

In September of 2017, a suspect was splashed as she arrived for work at the CARTA offices.

- Advertisement -

Four other people were splashed by the liquid.

Hazmat crews determined the liquid was not life-threatening, but the victims did suffer burns.

Witnesses say the woman who threw it was wearing gloves.

Almost a year later, police arrested Maja Garcia-Thompson for throwing it.

They charged her with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment, but have not said why.

She still has not gone to trial.

Now, another 11 months later, police have arrested Vincent Nash in the case and charged him with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment.

They call him a co-conspirator and and facilitator of a deliberate attack with a chemical substance.

But still no motive.