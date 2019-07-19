Penny’s Lemonade gives back to those in need

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga 12-year-old-girl is giving back to those in need with her lemonade business.

With Friday’s hot weather, people went for a glass of Penny’s Lemonade.

- Advertisement -

Carmyia Trejo, who goes by Penny, was born with Spina Bifida, cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

She has a lemonade stand and also takes orders for one gallon jugs. It’s not just regular lemonade here. There are several different flavors.

Part of the proceeds go to different non profits. Penny’s mother, Brandy Madden, says her daughter started her business after wanting to help a neighbor.

“He was in need of some shoes. We were trying to figure out a way to get him some shoes and Carmyia out of nowhere said let’s sell lemonade so we can get him some shoes and it just started from there,” Madden said.

Madden makes the lemonade while her daughter’s help. She says Penny is learning valuable skills.

“This is her way of giving back and also learning how to run a business herself,” Madden said.

Penny’s older sister, Labreuna Merity, also sold lemonade when she was younger.

“Seeing hers grow better than mine. It makes me proud. Seeing her being able to give back to those in need, it really touches my heart. Because my mom has always taught us to always give back to people in need. Just seeing her do that is just amazing,” Merity said

She admires her sister.

“She is a very strong, very strong girl. She motivates me. She really does. She motivates me a lot. Little does she know,” Merity said.

If you are interested in getting Penny’s Lemonade, call 423-486-7318, visit her Instagram page, or email Brandymadden35@gmail.com.