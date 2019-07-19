Lookouts Losing Streak Reaches 12 Games After Blow Out Loss to Jacksonville

Chattanooga dropped their 12th game in a row, losing to Jacksonville 15-3.

The Lookouts arms were toppled by the Shrimp’s offense at the plate as they allowed 15 runs, on 19 hits. Top pitching prospect RHP Tony Santillan was hit with his seventh loss on the year upon his return from the injured list. Santillan tossed five innings, allowing three runs on three hits, along with striking out four.

The Chattanooga offense was down, but not out in the fifth as they trailed 3-0, when the Lookouts found some life, rallying on a pair of hits. Catcher Tyler Stephenson singled, yet ended up at third base on an error by right fielder Anfernee Seymour scoring Stuart Fairchild from first. Then, 2B Calten Daal slapped a single to right scoring Stepehenson as the Montañas found their way back trailing 3-2.

But it was the sixth inning that really sunk the Lookouts as they allowed an eight run inning, as the Shrimp coasted the rest of the way.

The Lookouts are back at the diamond tomorrow looking to get back in the win column as RHP Ryan Lillie (1-2, 7.41 ERA) gets the ball vs. RHP Edward Cabrera (2-0, 2.00 ERA) with the first pitch at 7:15 PM.