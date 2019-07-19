Local Campers celebrate the End of Summer on Friday

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Kids in Hamilton County had fun today at the End of Summer Outdoor Celebration at Booker T. Washington State Park.

There were different activities including bouncy houses, canoeing and nature hikes.

Kids also learned about the outdoors and careers in that field.

Many people who attended were from area camps.

Some former campers came back as counselors, like Amari Hines at the Brainerd Rec Center.

“I get to see other kids experience what I got to experience and have fun with and be a good example for them, set a good example for them.”

Summer camper Lechana Norwood added “I did like the bouncy house. Me and Christal, my friend Christal. We went down the slide and it was fun. We kept on bumping.”

More than 26 hundred people participated in this event.